Maybe we will end up with east and west comps or similar like the yanks have, going into a finals series. Wire Quin at work DGM

VT Unofficial Moderator will be on you Please remember not to make any posts that aren't 100% positive regarding the OP's post or theVT Unofficial Moderator will be on you





Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".



Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".

Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.

Catalans

Toulouse

Toronto

2 other new teams mentioned



It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.



It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.

Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?

Toulouse

Toronto

2 other new teams mentioned



It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.



Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?



I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.



I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.

I didn't mention the National side or reducing the number of clubs, but I'd prefer to see more strong clubs emerge from the UK/England too, whether they be from the Heartlands or expansion sides. Ultimately the National side will improve by the more players that are exposed to a higher standard of RL, wherever their club plays.

Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote: With the future of the Sky revenue looking very shaky after the current deal expires there may be major issues for many of the current professional teams in years to come.



The arrival of foreign teams bringing foreign TV money with them may yet bail a few of them out.



Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.

Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.

We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.

The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.

Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.

Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.

We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.

The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.

There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".

Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.



Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.





I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.

Me I say if it works bring it on we need something in rugby league or we might fail if the teams are successful it will be great and a lot more players from the teams were they play we can then have 16 or more teams in time so has not to have to play teams more then once home and away unless in a cup game

If Castleford, Leeds, Hull and St Helens can honestly say that they've worked as hard as they can, as cleverly as they can, and effectively invested as much as they can, in getting everyone living within a reasonable travelling distance to their games, then that argument stands up. Until then, the away fans argument is literally the worst argument against expansion.

I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls

Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Eric Perez is a gift from the gods for rugby league. Forward thinking entrepreneurs with deep pockets should be warmly embraced.



