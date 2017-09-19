WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Post a reply
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:52 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Maybe we will end up with east and west comps or similar like the yanks have, going into a finals series.
Wire Quin at work
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:05 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2096
Wildthing wrote:
Please remember not to make any posts that aren't 100% positive regarding the OP's post or the
VT Unofficial Moderator will be on you :lol: :lol:



Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".

Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:15 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 786
DGM wrote:
And how did you come to the conclusion there could only be 4 UK-based SL teams?


Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned

It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.

Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:25 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2096
Gallanteer wrote:
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned

It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.

Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?


I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.

I didn't mention the National side or reducing the number of clubs, but I'd prefer to see more strong clubs emerge from the UK/England too, whether they be from the Heartlands or expansion sides. Ultimately the National side will improve by the more players that are exposed to a higher standard of RL, wherever their club plays.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:41 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8537
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
With the future of the Sky revenue looking very shaky after the current deal expires there may be major issues for many of the current professional teams in years to come.

The arrival of foreign teams bringing foreign TV money with them may yet bail a few of them out.


Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.
Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.
We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.
The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.
There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:34 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2747
Location: live in gosport wos hull
DGM wrote:
Why not I suppose.

Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.

Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.


I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.

Me I say if it works bring it on we need something in rugby league or we might fail if the teams are successful it will be great and a lot more players from the teams were they play we can then have 16 or more teams in time so has not to have to play teams more then once home and away unless in a cup game
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:53 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11961
Location: Leeds 13
Gallanteer wrote:
Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches?


If Castleford, Leeds, Hull and St Helens can honestly say that they've worked as hard as they can, as cleverly as they can, and effectively invested as much as they can, in getting everyone living within a reasonable travelling distance to their games, then that argument stands up. Until then, the away fans argument is literally the worst argument against expansion.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:04 pm
Parkside Freddie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 65
Eric Perez is a gift from the gods for rugby league. Forward thinking entrepreneurs with deep pockets should be warmly embraced.

Wake up troglodytes.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, cravenpark1, deginner, LyndsayGill, Smith's Brolly, Trainman and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,8932,34876,2304,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM