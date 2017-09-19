|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Maybe we will end up with east and west comps or similar like the yanks have, going into a finals series.
Wire Quin at work
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:05 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2091
Wildthing wrote:
Please remember not to make any posts that aren't 100% positive regarding the OP's post or the
VT Unofficial Moderator will be on you
Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".
Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:15 pm
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 786
DGM wrote:
And how did you come to the conclusion there could only be 4 UK-based SL teams?
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:25 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2091
Gallanteer wrote:
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.
I didn't mention the National side or reducing the number of clubs, but I'd prefer to see more strong clubs emerge from the UK/England too, whether they be from the Heartlands or expansion sides. Ultimately the National side will improve by the more players that are exposed to a higher standard of RL, wherever their club plays.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:41 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8536
Halfdan of t'wide embrace wrote:
With the future of the Sky revenue looking very shaky after the current deal expires there may be major issues for many of the current professional teams in years to come.
The arrival of foreign teams bringing foreign TV money with them may yet bail a few of them out.
Can you explain why the current Sky deal, which is small change, looks so shaky after the current deal expires.
Sky are getting decent viewing audiences, compared to other sports and they paid peanuts for the current deal.
We should be squeezing them for a hefty increase and / or pass the deal to one of the other broadcasters.
The expansion in France and North America should be of significant interest to Sky and we should be renegotiating the current deal to take account of the changes.
There is every chance that Toulouse and Toronto will be fighting for a promotion spot next season and both look certainties for the "Qualifiers".
