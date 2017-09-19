|
Maybe we will end up with east and west comps or similar like the yanks have, going into a finals series.
Wire Quin at work
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:05 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Wildthing wrote:
Please remember not to make any posts that aren't 100% positive regarding the OP's post or the
VT Unofficial Moderator will be on you
Or, "please remember that this is a discussion forum, so if you post some unfounded claptrap, expect for it to be challenged".
Anyway, constructive & well thought out post as usual Wildthing, thanks for adding to the debate.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:15 pm
DGM wrote:
And how did you come to the conclusion there could only be 4 UK-based SL teams?
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:25 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Gallanteer wrote:
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
2 other new teams mentioned
It only take 3 other new non uk based teams in the next 5-10 years and them all being good enough. They might never all be good enough, but if they are, you have to expect the possibility I have mentioned.
Plus, how does reducing the number of UK based teams in SL help the national side?
I think the scenario you've put there is pretty unlikely although not impossible, and in the long-term we'd likely have a different league structure than the one we have now. Plus I'm not sure the clubs would vote them all in.
I didn't mention the National side or reducing the number of clubs, but I'd prefer to see more strong clubs emerge from the UK/England too, whether they be from the Heartlands or expansion sides. Ultimately the National side will improve by the more players that are exposed to a higher standard of RL, wherever their club plays.
