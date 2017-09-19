|
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:00 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Trainman wrote:
http://www.rugbyleaguehub.com/2017/09/18/toronto-wolfpack-founder-eric-pirez-spills-the-beans/
Sounds interesting.
Why not I suppose.
Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.
Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.
I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:20 am
I have no problem with expanding the game but it's all a question of money.
In 5-10 years time we may have many international teams in SL. For argument, lets state that 2 3rds become none UK based teams. On that basis, looking at the current table and possible format changes, could Wigan, Wakefield, Salford, Huddersfield, Warrington, Hull KR, Widnes and Leigh all survive in the championship in a franchise system?
The answer: only if the same amount of cash that SL currently receives is also invested in the Championship.
Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:25 am
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Gallanteer wrote:
I have no problem with expanding the game but it's all a question of money.
In 5-10 years time we may have many international teams in SL. For argument, lets state that 2 3rds become none UK based teams. On that basis, looking at the current table and possible format changes, could Wigan, Wakefield, Salford, Huddersfield, Warrington, Hull KR, Widnes and Leigh all survive in the championship in a franchise system?
The answer: only if the same amount of cash that SL currently receives is also invested in the Championship.
Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches?
There we go, 2nd reply in and we have the away fan argument
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:30 am
With the future of the Sky revenue looking very shaky after the current deal expires there may be major issues for many of the current professional teams in years to come.
The arrival of foreign teams bringing foreign TV money with them may yet bail a few of them out.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:36 am
Gallanteer wrote:
I have no problem with expanding the game but it's all a question of money.
In 5-10 years time we may have many international teams in SL. For argument, lets state that 2 3rds become none UK based teams. On that basis, looking at the current table and possible format changes, could Wigan, Wakefield, Salford, Huddersfield, Warrington, Hull KR, Widnes and Leigh all survive in the championship in a franchise system for 3+ years?
The answer: only if the same amount of cash that SL currently receives is also invested in the Championship.
Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches?
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:51 am
If Eric Pirez has formulated a viable business model which can sustain a competitive team, then there's no reason why more teams can't follow that and increase the number of transatlantic teams.
The logistics of part-time Championship/League 1 sides going overseas more than once a season might be problematic, due to players getting time off work though.
However, if this helps expand the game, and put it on a more stable financial footing, by bringing in new investment, sponsors, and most importantly supporters, then its to be applauded.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:58 am
DGM wrote:
There we go, 2nd reply in and we have the away fan argument
That's only a small part of my comments. The main one is that after a period of time there may only be 4 uk teams in SL.
That would mean massive investment in the Championship would be needed otherwise this will be good for the sport but not for the UK fanbase.
Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:11 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Gallanteer wrote:
That's only a small part of my comments. The main one is that after a period of time there may only be 4 uk teams in SL.
That would mean massive investment in the Championship would be needed otherwise this will be good for the sport but not for the UK fanbase.
And how did you come to the conclusion there could only be 4 UK-based SL teams?
