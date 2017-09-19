Gallanteer wrote:

I have no problem with expanding the game but it's all a question of money.



In 5-10 years time we may have many international teams in SL. For argument, lets state that 2 3rds become none UK based teams. On that basis, looking at the current table and possible format changes, could Wigan, Wakefield, Salford, Huddersfield, Warrington, Hull KR, Widnes and Leigh all survive in the championship in a franchise system?



The answer: only if the same amount of cash that SL currently receives is also invested in the Championship.



Also, could Castleford, Leeds, Hull FC and Saints all survive if 2 3rds of their games had zero away fans attending and costing fans a hell of a lot to attend away matches ?