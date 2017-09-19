Trainman wrote:
http://www.rugbyleaguehub.com/2017/09/18/toronto-wolfpack-founder-eric-pirez-spills-the-beans/
Sounds interesting.
Why not I suppose.
Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.
Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.
I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.