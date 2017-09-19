WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1

Post a reply
2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:47 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 605
http://www.rugbyleaguehub.com/2017/09/1 ... the-beans/

Sounds interesting.
Re: 2 more transatlantic sides gunning for League 1
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:00 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2083
Trainman wrote:
http://www.rugbyleaguehub.com/2017/09/18/toronto-wolfpack-founder-eric-pirez-spills-the-beans/

Sounds interesting.


Why not I suppose.

Toronto's first season seems to have been by most measures a successful one, and there's no reason why that blueprint can't succeed elsewhere in North America.

Perez can only be good for our sport, and I'd hope that the RFL are inspired & learn from him by seeing what can be done with some passion, a plan, and a hefty dose of willpower.


I'm expecting the same old crass remarks from parochial element of RL's fanbase in response to this news, wittering on about away fans & making up very witty franchise names. One thing is for sure though, their voices are a lot quieter than they were this time last year.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bull Mania, EX.SALF.UNI, Fordy, mrpurfect, NEwildcat, rover 2000, Roy Haggerty, Trainman and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,7352,00776,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM