brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1651



[quoteOn reflection that has been our advantage in a number of games, running away with it in the last 15, not skill or better quality players.][/quote]



that is a little harsh, our attack, especially around Sammut/Barthau and Api has been impressive and that has one us more games than fitness, falling asleep for 10-15 mins either side of half-time cost us games and meant we didn't win as comfortably as we should Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm

Posts: 1064

Location: Aldershot, Hants

In the early part of the season being pro made a huge difference. We could easily have lost at both Oldham and Swinton, in my opinion it was being full time that won us both those games. Take those two wins off and I suspect we'd be looking back a little more critically Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 623

In the early part of the season being pro made a huge difference. We could easily have lost at both Oldham and Swinton, in my opinion it was being full time that won us both those games. Take those two wins off and I suspect we'd be looking back a little more critically



Add Fev at home in the league game to that list. Add Fev at home in the league game to that list. Wire Quin at work Rob from Erith

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm

Posts: 2360

Location: Deepest Erith

brian2 wrote: Ultimately slightly disappointing?



Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.



in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.



Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau



Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)



The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)



Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts





This. This. Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!



Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s! wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5440

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

Not the best finish to the season Mac out! CrusaderPete

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 19, 2006 7:52 pm

Posts: 853

Location: London & Derby



YIM Sun Feb 19, 2006 7:52 pm853London & Derby Sammut's really improved, but just needs to hold his nerve when kicking under pressure. We have the bones of a good squad and when we play our own game we look really impressive, Strange though that one of our most improved and indeed best player's kicking let us down a bit in the qualifiers. Long live the Fulham-London Crusaders-Broncos Harley-Quids Broncos (again) RLFC! northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 358

Think the difference with the kicking in the Qs for sammut was the pressure he was put under by the "better" teams.

Our frailty throughout has been the inability to win the ruck in defence or attack, meaning opposition defence gets set and they can read the next play much better. It's all about knees and elbows and quick ptb Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: northernbloke and 42 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,331 2,359 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 09:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























