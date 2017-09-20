WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summarise the season

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Summarise the season

Post a reply
Re: Summarise the season
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:34 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1648
[quoteOn reflection that has been our advantage in a number of games, running away with it in the last 15, not skill or better quality players.][/quote]

that is a little harsh, our attack, especially around Sammut/Barthau and Api has been impressive and that has one us more games than fitness, falling asleep for 10-15 mins either side of half-time cost us games and meant we didn't win as comfortably as we should
Re: Summarise the season
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:13 am
Halfdan of t'wide embrace Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 03, 2005 7:19 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Aldershot, Hants
In the early part of the season being pro made a huge difference. We could easily have lost at both Oldham and Swinton, in my opinion it was being full time that won us both those games. Take those two wins off and I suspect we'd be looking back a little more critically
Re: Summarise the season
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:47 pm
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 622
In the early part of the season being pro made a huge difference. We could easily have lost at both Oldham and Swinton, in my opinion it was being full time that won us both those games. Take those two wins off and I suspect we'd be looking back a little more critically


Add Fev at home in the league game to that list.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summarise the season
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:41 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2352
Location: Deepest Erith
brian2 wrote:
Ultimately slightly disappointing?

Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.

in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.

Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau

Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)

The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)

Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts



This.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Summarise the season
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:33 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5411
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Not the best finish to the season
Mac out!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: nkpom, STEVEL, The Chronicler of Chiswic, wire-quin and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,636,1842,58676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TODAY : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM