brian2 wrote:

Ultimately slightly disappointing?



Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.



in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.



Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau



Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)



The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)



Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts