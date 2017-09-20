[quoteOn reflection that has been our advantage in a number of games, running away with it in the last 15, not skill or better quality players.][/quote]



that is a little harsh, our attack, especially around Sammut/Barthau and Api has been impressive and that has one us more games than fitness, falling asleep for 10-15 mins either side of half-time cost us games and meant we didn't win as comfortably as we should