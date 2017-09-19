WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summarise the season

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Summarise the season

Post a reply
Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Given we have one game left which is a dead rubber just wonder how you think the season went?
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:38 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1644
Ultimately slightly disappointing?

Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.

in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.

Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau

Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)

The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)

Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:31 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Brian thats pretty much as I see it.

The deathly silence at the end of the Fev 8s game summed it up for me. Most knew that was season over.

I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:21 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1644
I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under.


Agree, down to partner's visa if others on the site are correct?
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:55 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 55
Season full of hope, let down by one or two laspes in concentration which in the end cost us big time when it mattered... We do need more grunt up forward, and I also really hope Api stays....

I think by November I'll be more positive than I feel right now, there has been a lot of good stuff in the season, but to me this will always be the season of what might of been....

Still lets see what we have next year.. I still need to renew those tickets
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:05 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 313
Disappointing!
I never expected us to get promoted, and in reality for me 5 or 6 was where we realistically should be, I know we will finish 6 most likely but it's a poor 6th spot with only one win.
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:26 pm
itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 247
Disappointed in some ways, elated in others, some great rugby will be overshadowed that they fall asleep for 20 mins per game

Next season I want the players to go to bed earlier so they mange to stay awake for a full game. I would like three big, fast ugly mongrels added to the park we have already got to boss the game around the park. I would like a massive amount of improvements in penalties and then maybe we will get the promotion we deserve
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:52 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 49
Expected to finish 2nd and that's what we did. In the 8's we would have expected 4 points with 1 extra win v a SL side getting us the MPG......we fell short, but not by much with only the Fev result a "shock".
All in all no surprises.
IIRC there were long discussions and negotiations between the owner and the management of the club 2 years ago about 3 years of funding.....if I do recall correctly, then 2018 is potentially our last as a FT outfit, so as others have said, some Grunt and a bit of attitude adjustment needed for next year....whomever comes down and Toronto, who have recruited well will be in the mix, so there can be no more dodgy 10/15 minute spells in games and we need to be ruthless...dare I say nasty?
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:29 pm
Southern Reiver User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1331
Location: South of the Thames
So near yet so far. Season over after the Featherstone game in the eights. Thought played quicker in the eights but as others have said a number of times not dominating enough up front. However we failed to really dominate the vast majority of teams we played throughout the season. And the falling asleep either side of half time was there from day one. Tend not to win the tackle either in defence or when our players get tackled. So in terms of first team final position, no real improvement. Yet elsewhere the junior teams have progressed significantly. And the club appear to be developing the community work. still a work in progress.

Views on the first team squad:

Walker - made the fullback spot his own after a dodgy performance at Halifax. Felt has grown, solid under the high ball.
Dixon - iffy start as he and Purtell failed to gel. Once had a centre who worked with (or protected) him confidence grew.
Purtell - never trusted Dixon and the partnership wasn't working.
Kear - been dependable even in what is probably out of position.
Williams - must wonder what the ball looks like. Never lets us down but ability could be used more as a winger than in the first tackle.
Sammut - been excellent and probably the most I've seen him play as a team player, while giving us something extra.
Barthau - feel he has grown and developed this year. Been very good and the partnership with Sammut somehow works. Kicking game has been mostly superb.
Ioane - stand out all season. Is cloaning legal yet?
Ackers - feel has developed and possibly replaced Cunningham as our first choice hooker.
Spencer - if only not so unlucky with injuries. When available added to the go forward.
Garside - pretty solid all year.
Harrison - have missed him when he's not been there.
Pitts - I think underestimate the contribution being made.
Davis - feel has grown through the season when played. Came back from injury and has a good level of enthusiasm.
Cunningham - maybe usurped by Ackers as our first choice hooker. Maybe struggled to get his mojo back, but appeared to be improving as we got to the end of the eights.
Channing - well his understanding and ability work with Dixon helped solve a few problems. Think we and Dixon missed him when injured.
Grant - well could be a new signing for next year as failed to feature due to injury. Not our first in that position.
Battye - injury curtailed what looked like a good start. Think still trying to recapture that form. Attracts penalties like moths round a light. Maybe trying to over compensate for our lack of physical depth elsewhere.
Pewhairangi - Not convinced as a centre. Seems to have time others don't and always entertaining.
Hellewell - has been solid but not as much of an impact as last year.
Gee, Evans and Offendahl - interchangeable or am I being harsh. Solid if unspectacular. But if Battye and Ioane were off the field together I'm not sure we had the same sort of impact and go forward, at least not as consistently
Roqica and Bienek - one will be here next year the other won't. Roqica really hasn't lived up to the billing. Maybe one game. Bienek is still raw and it is true he has run through a gap rather than over a player.
Pointer, Pearce-Paul and Adebiyi - all three need game time and experience. Loan will help them develop. Plus another year of training should enable them to bulk a little. Opportunities have been slim and not much impact when on field to date.
Wilde and Boudebza - difficult to join late on and fit into systems. Both potentially good replacements but unsure whether added that extra something.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
Re: Summarise the season
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:57 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5397
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
However we failed to really dominate the vast majority of teams we played throughout the season


I had a chat with Grix after the Fax game in the regular season and he said they couldn't cope with FT fitness. On reflection that has been our advantage in a number of games, running away with it in the last 15, not skill or better quality players.
Mac out!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Colly2, wire-quin and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,1201,51276,2314,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM