(Website)

Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 615

Given we have one game left which is a dead rubber just wonder how you think the season went? Wire Quin at work brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1644

Ultimately slightly disappointing?



Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.



in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.



Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau



Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)



The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)



Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts Exiled down south Cheeky half-back



Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am

Posts: 615

Brian thats pretty much as I see it.



The deathly silence at the end of the Fev 8s game summed it up for me. Most knew that was season over.



I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under. Wire Quin at work brian2 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am

Posts: 1644

I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under.



Agree, down to partner's visa if others on the site are correct? Agree, down to partner's visa if others on the site are correct? crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am

Posts: 55

Season full of hope, let down by one or two laspes in concentration which in the end cost us big time when it mattered... We do need more grunt up forward, and I also really hope Api stays....



I think by November I'll be more positive than I feel right now, there has been a lot of good stuff in the season, but to me this will always be the season of what might of been....



Still lets see what we have next year.. I still need to renew those tickets northernbloke Strong-running second rower



Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm

Posts: 313

Disappointing!

I never expected us to get promoted, and in reality for me 5 or 6 was where we realistically should be, I know we will finish 6 most likely but it's a poor 6th spot with only one win. itsmeagain Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm

Posts: 247

Disappointed in some ways, elated in others, some great rugby will be overshadowed that they fall asleep for 20 mins per game



Next season I want the players to go to bed earlier so they mange to stay awake for a full game. I would like three big, fast ugly mongrels added to the park we have already got to boss the game around the park. I would like a massive amount of improvements in penalties and then maybe we will get the promotion we deserve Call Me God

Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am

Posts: 48

Expected to finish 2nd and that's what we did. In the 8's we would have expected 4 points with 1 extra win v a SL side getting us the MPG......we fell short, but not by much with only the Fev result a "shock".

All in all no surprises.

IIRC there were long discussions and negotiations between the owner and the management of the club 2 years ago about 3 years of funding.....if I do recall correctly, then 2018 is potentially our last as a FT outfit, so as others have said, some Grunt and a bit of attitude adjustment needed for next year....whomever comes down and Toronto, who have recruited well will be in the mix, so there can be no more dodgy 10/15 minute spells in games and we need to be ruthless...dare I say nasty? Southern Reiver

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm

Posts: 1331

Location: South of the Thames

So near yet so far. Season over after the Featherstone game in the eights. Thought played quicker in the eights but as others have said a number of times not dominating enough up front. However we failed to really dominate the vast majority of teams we played throughout the season. And the falling asleep either side of half time was there from day one. Tend not to win the tackle either in defence or when our players get tackled. So in terms of first team final position, no real improvement. Yet elsewhere the junior teams have progressed significantly. And the club appear to be developing the community work. still a work in progress.



Views on the first team squad:



Walker - made the fullback spot his own after a dodgy performance at Halifax. Felt has grown, solid under the high ball.

Dixon - iffy start as he and Purtell failed to gel. Once had a centre who worked with (or protected) him confidence grew.

Purtell - never trusted Dixon and the partnership wasn't working.

Kear - been dependable even in what is probably out of position.

Williams - must wonder what the ball looks like. Never lets us down but ability could be used more as a winger than in the first tackle.

Sammut - been excellent and probably the most I've seen him play as a team player, while giving us something extra.

Barthau - feel he has grown and developed this year. Been very good and the partnership with Sammut somehow works. Kicking game has been mostly superb.

Ioane - stand out all season. Is cloaning legal yet?

Ackers - feel has developed and possibly replaced Cunningham as our first choice hooker.

Spencer - if only not so unlucky with injuries. When available added to the go forward.

Garside - pretty solid all year.

Harrison - have missed him when he's not been there.

Pitts - I think underestimate the contribution being made.

Davis - feel has grown through the season when played. Came back from injury and has a good level of enthusiasm.

Cunningham - maybe usurped by Ackers as our first choice hooker. Maybe struggled to get his mojo back, but appeared to be improving as we got to the end of the eights.

Channing - well his understanding and ability work with Dixon helped solve a few problems. Think we and Dixon missed him when injured.

Grant - well could be a new signing for next year as failed to feature due to injury. Not our first in that position.

Battye - injury curtailed what looked like a good start. Think still trying to recapture that form. Attracts penalties like moths round a light. Maybe trying to over compensate for our lack of physical depth elsewhere.

Pewhairangi - Not convinced as a centre. Seems to have time others don't and always entertaining.

Hellewell - has been solid but not as much of an impact as last year.

Gee, Evans and Offendahl - interchangeable or am I being harsh. Solid if unspectacular. But if Battye and Ioane were off the field together I'm not sure we had the same sort of impact and go forward, at least not as consistently

Roqica and Bienek - one will be here next year the other won't. Roqica really hasn't lived up to the billing. Maybe one game. Bienek is still raw and it is true he has run through a gap rather than over a player.

Pointer, Pearce-Paul and Adebiyi - all three need game time and experience. Loan will help them develop. Plus another year of training should enable them to bulk a little. Opportunities have been slim and not much impact when on field to date.

Wilde and Boudebza - difficult to join late on and fit into systems. Both potentially good replacements but unsure whether added that extra something. Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Colly2, Lilfatman, northernbloke, Tre Cool and 82 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to London Broncos Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,634,067 2,675 76,231 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 21st Sep : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























