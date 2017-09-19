WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Summarise the season

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:33 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Given we have one game left which is a dead rubber just wonder how you think the season went?
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:38 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1644
Ultimately slightly disappointing?

Poor start, but Henderson reacted well dropping Dixon/Sammut and others, and then a great run, with some really excellent attacking play.

in the end we fell short, we could/should have beaten Fev/Catalan in the Qualifiers - but a weakness throughout the season - falling asleep for 10/15 minute spells cost us.

Pluses - Walker, Sammut (after being dropped he has really impressed, great try taker and has really played for the team), Bienek, Barthau

Minuses - Junior, Purtell, Grant (never made the starting gate)

The basics of the squad is there now, though not sure what is happening with Api (hope he stays), Garside, Kear (?)

Next year - ideally a couple, or at least one, gnarled hard man - to lead the pack. Think we have missed Slyney/Thackery. And a big strong, and ideally fast centre. A good pre-season, no major injuries and I think we will be there or thereabouts
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:31 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 615
Brian thats pretty much as I see it.

The deathly silence at the end of the Fev 8s game summed it up for me. Most knew that was season over.

I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:21 pm
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1644
I hope Api stays he is one of those players that has time no matter how much pressure he is under.


Agree, down to partner's visa if others on the site are correct?
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:55 pm
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 55
Season full of hope, let down by one or two laspes in concentration which in the end cost us big time when it mattered... We do need more grunt up forward, and I also really hope Api stays....

I think by November I'll be more positive than I feel right now, there has been a lot of good stuff in the season, but to me this will always be the season of what might of been....

Still lets see what we have next year.. I still need to renew those tickets
Re: Summarise the season
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:05 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 313
Disappointing!
I never expected us to get promoted, and in reality for me 5 or 6 was where we realistically should be, I know we will finish 6 most likely but it's a poor 6th spot with only one win.

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM