Re: Who would you keep?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:43 pm
Danensian wrote:
After what has been said in recent weeks about the failings (individual and collective) of our squad it is interesting to see how many of them are being included in various retained lists. As to Kesick and his pace or lack of it I don't see a hooker as being somebody who is expected to make a 30 yard break and outpace the opposition. Rather I see him as somebody who is quick-thinking and able to sniff out opportunities around the try line. In that respect I think Kyle Kesick fits the bill. He is also fearless.

Well obviously some of them are half decent, even critics can see that.
On the flip side we are saying around half of them are for whatever reason not good enough.
But feel free to carry on your nebulous Dons crusade.

And by nebulous I mean it is insufficient to say that the Dons need to learn from mistakes and get to the required standard, to quote a couple of your offerings.
The question is HOW?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Who would you keep?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:14 pm
Stand-Offish wrote:
Well obviously some of them are half decent, even critics can see that.
On the flip side we are saying around half of them are for whatever reason not good enough.
But feel free to carry on your nebulous Dons crusade.

And by nebulous I mean it is insufficient to say that the Dons need to learn from mistakes and get to the required standard, to quote a couple of your offerings.
The question is HOW?


Well for a start I don't live in the clouds but in the real world unlike, it seems, some of those who contribute to this forum. Secondly I don't think I have said anything about required standards. I have posted at length about cutting out unforced errors and indiscipline and the only people who can do anything about that are the players themselves.
