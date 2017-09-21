Stand-Offish

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am

Posts: 16858

Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).



Danensian wrote: After what has been said in recent weeks about the failings (individual and collective) of our squad it is interesting to see how many of them are being included in various retained lists. As to Kesick and his pace or lack of it I don't see a hooker as being somebody who is expected to make a 30 yard break and outpace the opposition. Rather I see him as somebody who is quick-thinking and able to sniff out opportunities around the try line. In that respect I think Kyle Kesick fits the bill. He is also fearless.

Well obviously some of them are half decent, even critics can see that.

On the flip side we are saying around half of them are for whatever reason not good enough.

But feel free to carry on your nebulous Dons crusade.



And by nebulous I mean it is insufficient to say that the Dons need to learn from mistakes and get to the required standard, to quote a couple of your offerings.

The question is HOW? Well obviously some of them are half decent, even critics can see that.On the flip side we are saying around half of them are for whatever reason not good enough.But feel free to carry on your nebulous Dons crusade.And by nebulous I mean it is insufficient to say that the Dons need to learn from mistakes and get to the required standard, to quote a couple of your offerings.The question is HOW? War does not determine who is right - only who is left.



Thank God I'm an atheist. Danensian Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 18, 2009 4:34 pm

Posts: 65

Stand-Offish wrote: Well obviously some of them are half decent, even critics can see that.

On the flip side we are saying around half of them are for whatever reason not good enough.

But feel free to carry on your nebulous Dons crusade.



And by nebulous I mean it is insufficient to say that the Dons need to learn from mistakes and get to the required standard, to quote a couple of your offerings.

The question is HOW?



Well for a start I don't live in the clouds but in the real world unlike, it seems, some of those who contribute to this forum. Secondly I don't think I have said anything about required standards. I have posted at length about cutting out unforced errors and indiscipline and the only people who can do anything about that are the players themselves. Well for a start I don't live in the clouds but in the real world unlike, it seems, some of those who contribute to this forum. Secondly I don't think I have said anything about required standards. I have posted at length about cutting out unforced errors and indiscipline and the only people who can do anything about that are the players themselves. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Danensian, GeoffRoebuck, hally's hot air and 52 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 32 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Doncaster RLFC Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,635,348 1,747 76,239 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TODAY : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TODAY : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH TOMORROW : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TOMORROW : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TOMORROW : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























