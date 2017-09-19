Dons11 wrote:

[code][/code]Probably say that's when we should be questioning support play.

It is an advantage but I do think there's more important traits. Again such as defence. I do agree Kieran's pace and try scoring ability has been incredible most of the season but I've seen him make just as many errors and daft passes and miss basic tackles on the line for tries. That's why I would have my starting 9 more controlled & defensively solid and my sub be more fast paced.

A bit like when daz Clarke was a sub at cas then became a starting 9 at Warrington and lost his flare.