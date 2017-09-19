WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you keep?

Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:49 am
hally's hot air Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 22, 2017 1:22 pm
Posts: 62
Dons11 wrote:
[code][/code]Probably say that's when we should be questioning support play.
It is an advantage but I do think there's more important traits. Again such as defence. I do agree Kieran's pace and try scoring ability has been incredible most of the season but I've seen him make just as many errors and daft passes and miss basic tackles on the line for tries. That's why I would have my starting 9 more controlled & defensively solid and my sub be more fast paced.
A bit like when daz Clarke was a sub at cas then became a starting 9 at Warrington and lost his flare.

Yeah i fully can see your point, the way he flies off the line to make a hit strikes a chord with the fans and like I say if a few more had his heart things may be different.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:46 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16843
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Nobody has mentioned our 1 game wonder .

sorry being negative again .

Come on S-O lets have your list .

Is that Worrincy?
Am on a bike ride and have stopped at the Ivanhoe for a pint.
Will post later ...
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 2:58 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:19 pm
Posts: 9
What "the final piece of the puzzle :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
