Would be sweet for us to beat Widnes and relegate them, after being beaten 3 times by them. Catalan seem like a winnable game considering last couple of games against them, but in the home game for first 20mins I feared we would have heaviest defeat of the season the way they broke through us at will - thankfully we turned it around to make result more respectable at least.Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge.