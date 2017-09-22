WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes or Catalans

Widnes or Catalans in the MPG

Poll ended at Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:07 am

Widnes at LSV
2
17%
Widnes Away
0
No votes
Catalans at LSV
7
58%
Catalans Away
3
25%
 
Total votes : 12
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:20 am
Peter Kay wrote:
Cronies?

Thanks for the insult


Feel free to use the report button..
Image
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:26 am
atomic wrote:
Feel free to use the report button..


I'm not being a snitch :KATA:

:lol:


Anyways I've told my dad
Ner ner ne ner nerrrr
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 3:35 am
Peter Kay wrote:
I'm not being a snitch :KATA:

:lol:


Anyways I've told my dad
Ner ner ne ner nerrrr


My Dad was bigger than your Dad..
Image
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:46 am
atomic wrote:
My Dad was bigger than your Dad..


Lions care little of the opinion of sheep
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:29 am
Would be sweet for us to beat Widnes and relegate them, after being beaten 3 times by them. Catalan seem like a winnable game considering last couple of games against them, but in the home game for first 20mins I feared we would have heaviest defeat of the season the way they broke through us at will - thankfully we turned it around to make result more respectable at least.

Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge. :)
Re: Widnes or Catalans
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:33 am
Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:
Would be sweet for us to beat Widnes and relegate them, after being beaten 3 times by them. Catalan seem like a winnable game considering last couple of games against them, but in the home game for first 20mins I feared we would have heaviest defeat of the season the way they broke through us at will - thankfully we turned it around to make result more respectable at least.

Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge. :)


Well Gigot ran us ragged that day - surely they couldn't, could they :shock: :shock:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
