Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1013



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1013

atomic wrote: Feel free to use the report button..



I'm not being a snitch









Anyways I've told my dad

Ner ner ne ner nerrrr I'm not being a snitchAnyways I've told my dadNer ner ne ner nerrrr Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote] atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4023

Peter Kay wrote:









Anyways I've told my dad

Ner ner ne ner nerrrr I'm not being a snitchAnyways I've told my dadNer ner ne ner nerrrr



My Dad was bigger than your Dad.. My Dad was bigger than your Dad.. Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1013



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1013 atomic wrote: My Dad was bigger than your Dad..



Lions care little of the opinion of sheep Lions care little of the opinion of sheep Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote] Leeeigh Leeeigh Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am

Posts: 7519

Location: Tyldesley



ICQ Mon Jul 07, 2003 7:46 am7519Tyldesley



Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge. Would be sweet for us to beat Widnes and relegate them, after being beaten 3 times by them. Catalan seem like a winnable game considering last couple of games against them, but in the home game for first 20mins I feared we would have heaviest defeat of the season the way they broke through us at will - thankfully we turned it around to make result more respectable at least.Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge. ColD Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am

Posts: 5614

Location: Just Behind Parksides Club

Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:



Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge. Would be sweet for us to beat Widnes and relegate them, after being beaten 3 times by them. Catalan seem like a winnable game considering last couple of games against them, but in the home game for first 20mins I feared we would have heaviest defeat of the season the way they broke through us at will - thankfully we turned it around to make result more respectable at least.Hoping for Catalan. Hoping Widnes destroy them as well, just to put even more doubts in their minds and give us that extra psychological edge.



Well Gigot ran us ragged that day - surely they couldn't, could they Well Gigot ran us ragged that day - surely they couldn't, could they Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ColD, davo1979, ItchyandScratchy, kiwileyther, pie.warrior, REDWHITEANDBLUE, shadrack, Snowy, Willy and 341 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 16 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,184 2,586 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























