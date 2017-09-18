WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship Young Player of the Year

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Championship Young Player of the Year

Post a reply
Championship Young Player of the Year
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:41 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3121
James Bentley has won the 'Championship Young Player of the Year' award. Capping off a fantastic season for the Bulls. Well done James.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: Championship Young Player of the Year
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:03 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7036
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
With the greatest respect to the other candidates, it couldn't have gone anywhere else. St. Helens signing him just shows how impressive he's been. Sure, he's been a touch greedy recently, but you can understand that when he's trying to impress even more.

To be honest, all the Championship and Champ 1 awards went to the right people/teams IMO. The only one you could maybe argue with was Toronto as Team of the Year for C1, as with that amount of money behind them, success was inevitable. However if you look at the club as a whole with what they've achieved with the crowds and promoting the game in Canada, I can totally understand how they'd be given it on that basis. More of an off the field achievement rather than on the field I think.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Re: Championship Young Player of the Year
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:44 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4013
Location: Hornsea
dddooommm wrote:
James Bentley has won the 'Championship Young Player of the Year' award. Capping off a fantastic season for the Bulls. Well done James.

Wrong. The Bulls have had a poop year. James Bentley has won the 'Championship Young Player of the Year' award. Capping off a fantastic season for James Bentley.
Re: Championship Young Player of the Year
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:29 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 602
Location: Depends whose asking
rugbyreddog wrote:
Wrong. The Bulls have had a poop year. James Bentley has won the 'Championship Young Player of the Year' award. Capping off a fantastic season for James Bentley.

True
Bentley has been a very good player for us - just underlines how the Bulls could have performed had we managed to find/coach more players of that calibre

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, Highlander, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, tackler thommo and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,5881,44176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM