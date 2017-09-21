WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Club Awards

Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:40 am
krisleeds
Me too thanks.
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:19 pm
TOMCAT
Looks like Parcell has it all wrapped up then :WHISTLE:
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:46 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Parcell is in the running for man of steel.



Don't announce the shortlist until tomorrow dont they?
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:26 pm
Kelly, Gale, Hardaker, Murdoch-Masila and Parcell.
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 5:55 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Kelly, Gale, Hardaker, Murdoch-Masila and Parcell.


That just a list of potential contenders on the RFL site. It's only 3 players on the shortlist announced tomorrow.
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:38 pm
Joel Moon finished higher in the MOS voting than Parcell

Gale - 481
Hardaker - 449
Kelly - 267
Fonua - 158
Moon - 126
Roby - 117
McShane - 115
Parcell - 98
Williams - 81
Ellis - 78

Aaron Murphy of Hudds voted for former teammate Anthony Mullally as his MOS.
