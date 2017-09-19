WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Club Awards

2017 | Club Awards

Re: 2018 | Club Awards
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:03 pm
The Biffs Back
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4100
Bang wrote:
My 1,2,3 would have been;

1 - Parcell
2 - Cuthbertson
3 - Moon

Biff Tannen wrote:
agreed.

Joshheff90 wrote:
Also agreed

taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Agreed


I have to agree to agree with those posters above that also agree
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:22 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7951
Location: SWMC Coach
I'd also like to agree with the agreed.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:36 pm
TOMCAT
Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1725
Location: Happy Valley
I can not believe Walters isn't in with a shout :lol: Other than that :STUPID:
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:39 pm
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8721
Location: LDZ
Happy to be in agreement with those who agree with the agreed.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:39 pm
Bang
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8721
Location: LDZ
Would anyone like to disagree?

Agree to disagree.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:55 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22223
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
I'm not sure to what degree I agree
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:07 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5453
Location: Hill Valley
never seen so many people agree on something to the level of agreed that we have seen on this topic, on this board in my entire time posting here :lol:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:18 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22720
Bang wrote:
Would anyone like to disagree?

Agree to disagree.

Would have had Ward and Watkins above Moon to be honest.

Moon is the 2nd best half back in a side with only half back. He is an outstanding natural runner of the ball and has done well to step in in a bad situation, but when we have looked bad Moons instinct to run up blind alleys and lack of natural halfback skills have been a big part of it in my opinion.

Ward took a bit of time to get going after his injury but has been great once he got up to speed and Watkins is not only our strike centre but pretty much our entire right hand defence.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:25 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20379
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
1-parcell
2-cuthbertson
3-ward
Re: 2017 | Club Awards
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 6:37 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1019
Parcell is in the running for man of steel.
