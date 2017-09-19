Bang wrote: Would anyone like to disagree?



Agree to disagree.

Would have had Ward and Watkins above Moon to be honest.Moon is the 2nd best half back in a side with only half back. He is an outstanding natural runner of the ball and has done well to step in in a bad situation, but when we have looked bad Moons instinct to run up blind alleys and lack of natural halfback skills have been a big part of it in my opinion.Ward took a bit of time to get going after his injury but has been great once he got up to speed and Watkins is not only our strike centre but pretty much our entire right hand defence.