WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Club Awards

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 | Club Awards

Post a reply
Re: 2018 | Club Awards
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:14 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1107
Given this is the "2018 club awards" I'm interested to see who wins this years 2017 award.
Re: 2018 | Club Awards
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:03 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4098
Bang wrote:
My 1,2,3 would have been;

1 - Parcell
2 - Cuthbertson
3 - Moon

Biff Tannen wrote:
agreed.

Joshheff90 wrote:
Also agreed

taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Agreed


I have to agree to agree with those posters above that also agree
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, Frosties., Gotcha, Him, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, PrinterThe, Rammer, rodhutch, suffolk rhinos, Superted, taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, TOMCAT and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,9812,90376,2304,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM