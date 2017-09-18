WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Club Awards

2018 | Club Awards
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:20 pm
Academy Player of the Year: Jack Walker
Fans Player of the Year: Matt Parcell
Club Person of the Year: Sian Jones
Try of the Season: Mitch Garbutt v Castleford Tigers
YEP Shooter Star: Ashton Golding
Player of the Year: 3rd - Stevie Ward, 2nd - Matt Parcell, 1st - Joel Moon.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:35 pm
If the PFU was still active, the Garbutt award would lead to mass protests.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed

