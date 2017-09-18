Academy Player of the Year: Jack Walker
Fans Player of the Year: Matt Parcell
Club Person of the Year: Sian Jones
Try of the Season: Mitch Garbutt v Castleford Tigers
YEP Shooter Star: Ashton Golding
Player of the Year: 3rd - Stevie Ward, 2nd - Matt Parcell, 1st - Joel Moon.
Fans Player of the Year: Matt Parcell
Club Person of the Year: Sian Jones
Try of the Season: Mitch Garbutt v Castleford Tigers
YEP Shooter Star: Ashton Golding
Player of the Year: 3rd - Stevie Ward, 2nd - Matt Parcell, 1st - Joel Moon.