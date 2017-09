Glad that Davies and Marshall will get the chance to finish what's been an unbelievable year for them personally. We've seen recently that both but particularly Marshall, have things to work on but it's been an amazing debut season for the pair of them.



The one thing you know you'll get from these two is 100% commitment. I'm a huge Joe Burgess fan but he's falling in to what seems to becoming a common trap at Wigan in that he picks and chooses his games to bust a gut. He certainly isn't on his own in that though.