Has won the Albert Goldthorpe rookie of the year award. Well done to him. With Burgess looking like he's finished for the year hope he takes his chance on Saturday and gets back to his earlier year form.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bullsmad, critch67, Erik the not red, exiled Warrior, FIOS, fleabag, GiantJake1988, Google Adsense [Bot], Mightygiants1895, muttywhitedog, normycat, Pieman, RichieS, Trainman, tugglesf78, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 343 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|