2017 awards

2017 awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:15 pm
jools User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7835
A good night for Seb- hopefully that will persuade him to stay!
Awards
Sam Hewitt - academy player
Ethan Salim - Ronan Costello memorial trophy
Seb ikahihifo - supporters player, coaches player, HGSA player, players player
Ryan Hinchcliffe - Giants on tour
Eorl Crabtree - outstanding achievement
Tyler Dickinson- community player
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, devoniangiant, Frankiefartown, jools and 153 guests

