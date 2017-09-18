A good night for Seb- hopefully that will persuade him to stay!
Awards
Sam Hewitt - academy player
Ethan Salim - Ronan Costello memorial trophy
Seb ikahihifo - supporters player, coaches player, HGSA player, players player
Ryan Hinchcliffe - Giants on tour
Eorl Crabtree - outstanding achievement
Tyler Dickinson- community player
