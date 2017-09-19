Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:
It is new, so you have to see how it goes. But 3rd season in and I don't think it works, and also isn't really fair.
The RFL should at least stick to the league format of deciding the qualifiers to stay up or go up, instead of the nonsense of MPG playoff. Top 4 SL, bottom 4 championship.
My preference would be bottom of SL play top of Championship in 2 legged playoff. Or at least one off game at neutral ground.
Also if Cats beat Widnes I just can't see how we will beat Widnes.
Utter bollox, it gives ALL 4 championship sides hope, the team finishing 5th still have an interest, and the media have REALLY got behind it in the last 3 years!
Still, if you want to back to licenses, a "closed shop" and players just going through the motions..........