Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:

It is new, so you have to see how it goes. But 3rd season in and I don't think it works, and also isn't really fair.

The RFL should at least stick to the league format of deciding the qualifiers to stay up or go up, instead of the nonsense of MPG playoff. Top 4 SL, bottom 4 championship.



My preference would be bottom of SL play top of Championship in 2 legged playoff. Or at least one off game at neutral ground.



Also if Cats beat Widnes I just can't see how we will beat Widnes.