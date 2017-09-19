WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hate this qualifiers format

Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:36 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1716
gunners guns13 wrote:
I did say if Widnes lose :wink:


My initial reply was to Leigh Leigh
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:46 am
joanne callotte Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 4:53 pm
Posts: 8742
Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:
It is new, so you have to see how it goes. But 3rd season in and I don't think it works, and also isn't really fair.
The RFL should at least stick to the league format of deciding the qualifiers to stay up or go up, instead of the nonsense of MPG playoff. Top 4 SL, bottom 4 championship.

My preference would be bottom of SL play top of Championship in 2 legged playoff. Or at least one off game at neutral ground.

Also if Cats beat Widnes I just can't see how we will beat Widnes.



Utter bollox, it gives ALL 4 championship sides hope, the team finishing 5th still have an interest, and the media have REALLY got behind it in the last 3 years!

Still, if you want to back to licenses, a "closed shop" and players just going through the motions.......... :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
