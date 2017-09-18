WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hate this qualifiers format

Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:16 pm
It is new, so you have to see how it goes. But 3rd season in and I don't think it works, and also isn't really fair.
The RFL should at least stick to the league format of deciding the qualifiers to stay up or go up, instead of the nonsense of MPG playoff. Top 4 SL, bottom 4 championship.

My preference would be bottom of SL play top of Championship in 2 legged playoff. Or at least one off game at neutral ground.

Also if Cats beat Widnes I just can't see how we will beat Widnes.
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:42 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:
It is new, so you have to see how it goes. But 3rd season in and I don't think it works, and also isn't really fair.
The RFL should at least stick to the league format of deciding the qualifiers to stay up or go up, instead of the nonsense of MPG playoff. Top 4 SL, bottom 4 championship.

My preference would be bottom of SL play top of Championship in 2 legged playoff. Or at least one off game at neutral ground.

Also if Cats beat Widnes I just can't see how we will beat Widnes.


Didn't hear anybody whinging on here last year, and if it was top 4 SL bottom 4 champ we'd be stuffed now
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:31 pm
ColD wrote:
Didn't hear anybody whinging on here last year, and if it was top 4 SL bottom 4 champ we'd be stuffed now

We beat London by 30pts, we finish 4th. :wink:

We all know rules last and this season. I am suggesting for going forward.
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:24 pm
How many points will Widnes score against Cats?
Image
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:35 pm
Leeeigh Leeeigh wrote:
We beat London by 30pts, we finish 4th. :wink:
.


Not necessarily
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Tue Sep 19, 2017 5:12 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Not necessarily
yes it will because if Widnes lose that many points will guarantee we finish above them
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:19 am
gunners guns13 wrote:
yes it will because if Widnes lose that many points will guarantee we finish above them


Not if they draw :wink:
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:29 am
I still think it's a great format and brings excitement and extra, much needed revenue to the clubs.
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:18 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Not if they draw :wink:
I did say if Widnes lose :wink:
Re: Hate this qualifiers format
Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:29 am
Well, if Widnes lost by 15 and we won by 15, we'd have them at home.

A more realistic option would be for Widnes and us just to win. Then it would be Cats at home, and I'd rather that was the scenario.
