Wigan & Hull FC Oz Tour 2018 Travel Packages with CST
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:58 pm

Wigan & Hull FC Oz Tour 2018 Travel Packages with CST
Is this the best value tour to Wigan v Hull FC?



We certainly think so.

Re: Wigan & Hull FC Oz Tour 2018 Travel Packages with CST
Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:57 pm
HULLFC packages sold out and only 13 places remain on our Wigan OZ Tour .
So if your thinking of going you need to get in and get booked .

cheers
Dave
[b]www.catalansporttours.com
CATALANS DRAGONS AND RLFANS.COM OFFICIAL PARTNERS[/b]
Re: Wigan & Hull FC Oz Tour 2018 Travel Packages with CST
Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:59 pm
If anybody is undecided this may help.

My Dad and I were thinking of going and we really shopped around. We looked at booking our own flights and hotel, tried other travel agents etc but we couldn't get anywhere near this. It looks a fantastic package and great value for money. We're booked on for a trip of a lifetime!!

