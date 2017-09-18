WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Annual Club Awards

Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:15 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1625
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Matty Ashurst steals the show but TinTin looks sharp 8) ....

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/ashurst_sc ... ds_dinner/
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:20 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11348
Location: The City of Wakefield
It was a great night, really enjoyed it.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:24 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6147
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
My vote for Arona counted. All the awards fully deserved by each particular recipient.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:29 pm
wakefieldwall
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 480
Good to see our support recognise a big grafter, great effort from Arona this year.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:37 pm
musson
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 558
It's a shame they all can't get a medal in fairness

V pleased for Matty and tiny they really deserve those awards

I wonder if we may have a future trinity captain in ashurst too?
Re: Annual Club Awards
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:17 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2739
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Great evening. Ashurst could be our future captain as MC got him to sign a 27 year deal!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

