Why, when someone questions the ability of a team's player, do fans infer other things into that message? I have always thought, still think, & will always think that Smith is massively overrated. Saying that a HB steadies down the team is polite for stating he is mediocre. There is nothing to Smith's game apart from reasonable kicking from hand, especially in the wet. He is slow, can't make a break, can't support a break, can't create & is poor tackler. Just because he waves his arms frantically at the PTB, runs in an exaggerated manner for 4 steps before passing, does not impress. A couple of weeks ago you were suggesting he is the worst Saints signing ever.



That said, I am not confident of beating any of the other 4 who will be in the SF or GF. What we have achieved so far is beyond my wildest dreams, so no predictions from me. If I was to pick a Lancs team it would be Saints. I've always liked them & most of their fans.



Actually, I blame Smith for Gale's appendix.