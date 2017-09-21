tigertot wrote: Luke Gale on a hospital trolley still under anesthetic is a better scrum half than Smith.

I didn't really think Smith offered us what we need the first time around, he is the same now, a great in field player but we need action close to the line within 10 meters of the enemy, he never provided this I didn't think and still doesn'twe are better with Fages and Lomax. I Like Matty Smith though and he has proven to be one of the top players, I just don't see how he fits into this Saints team.