WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can we do it?

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Can we do it?

Post a reply
Re: Can we do it?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:25 am
Dee Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 1:21 am
Posts: 237
Location: Dentons Green, St Helens
The most unlikely outcome is finishing 4th. If we beat Salford we will finish 3rd. So it will be Leeds away on the Friday as Cas have already said that they will be on the Thursday.
Re: Can we do it?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:15 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20403
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
If we finish third this season is the most unlikely season of all.

At one point I was wondering whether we would make the 8.
Image
Re: Can we do it?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:17 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15190
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Judder Man wrote:
I believe we are sending him out on loan to you lot, until Luke gale gets better.


Luke Gale on a hospital trolley still under anesthetic is a better scrum half than Smith.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Can we do it?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:09 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20403
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
tigertot wrote:
Luke Gale on a hospital trolley still under anesthetic is a better scrum half than Smith.


I didn't really think Smith offered us what we need the first time around, he is the same now, a great in field player but we need action close to the line within 10 meters of the enemy, he never provided this I didn't think and still doesn't

we are better with Fages and Lomax. I Like Matty Smith though and he has proven to be one of the top players, I just don't see how he fits into this Saints team.
Image
Re: Can we do it?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:24 am
Baxendale Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 212
Dee wrote:
The most unlikely outcome is finishing 4th. If we beat Salford we will finish 3rd. So it will be Leeds away on the Friday as Cas have already said that they will be on the Thursday.


Why is it? If both Saints win and Hull win then Saints finish 4th (this is more likely given Cas' team selection)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: chapylad, rodney_trotter and 57 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,9212,49676,2364,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM