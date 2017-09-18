Sadfish wrote: All our players seem to be coming into form, can we do this??

I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final. Every time I think I've got a hang of where we and the other clubs are, the results make a monkey out of me.We're likely to finish 4th and travel to Cas. But we beat Cas at their place a few weeks ago, and that was pre-Barba, when we were playing badly, and Cas had Gale. In theory, it's all to play for now.Mind you, watch us lose to Salford this weekend and make it all moot....