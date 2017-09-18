Sadfish wrote:
All our players seem to be coming into form, can we do this??
I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final. Every time I think I've got a hang of where we and the other clubs are, the results make a monkey out of me.
We're likely to finish 4th and travel to Cas. But we beat Cas at their place a few weeks ago, and that was pre-Barba, when we were playing badly, and Cas had Gale. In theory, it's all to play for now.
Mind you, watch us lose to Salford this weekend and make it all moot....