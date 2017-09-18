Roy Haggerty

Sadfish wrote: All our players seem to be coming into form, can we do this??



I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final. Every time I think I've got a hang of where we and the other clubs are, the results make a monkey out of me.



We're likely to finish 4th and travel to Cas. But we beat Cas at their place a few weeks ago, and that was pre-Barba, when we were playing badly, and Cas had Gale. In theory, it's all to play for now.



Mind you, watch us lose to Salford this weekend and make it all moot....



Roy Haggerty wrote: I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final.



Can you imagine the whinging on the VT and other social media after all the talk this year about new clubs coming along and upsetting the established order at the top. Can you imagine the whinging on the VT and other social media after all the talk this year about new clubs coming along and upsetting the established order at the top. Roy Haggerty

I had the same thought. There's be more bleating than a flock of sheep.



I was thinking Leeds-Saints final today. Just a feeling.

