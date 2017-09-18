WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can we do it?

Can we do it?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:18 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20400
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
All our players seem to be coming into form, can we do this??
Re: Can we do it?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:30 pm
Roy Haggerty User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: London
Sadfish wrote:
All our players seem to be coming into form, can we do this??


I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final. Every time I think I've got a hang of where we and the other clubs are, the results make a monkey out of me.

We're likely to finish 4th and travel to Cas. But we beat Cas at their place a few weeks ago, and that was pre-Barba, when we were playing badly, and Cas had Gale. In theory, it's all to play for now.

Mind you, watch us lose to Salford this weekend and make it all moot....
Re: Can we do it?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:34 pm
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20400
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
yeah good point. Salford.
Re: Can we do it?
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:57 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1099
Roy Haggerty wrote:
I wouldn't bet against a Leeds v Saints final.


Can you imagine the whinging on the VT and other social media after all the talk this year about new clubs coming along and upsetting the established order at the top.

