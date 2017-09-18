WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mikolaj Oledzki

Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:13 pm
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9622
Location: Bradbados
Hi guys, from a grateful Bull's fan.

I guess many of you will already know what an absolute diamond in the making you have in that young man, but if you didn't you do now. He's been backwards and forwards during his loan deals but has always been superb and given his all. He's already a top bloke and he'll be a top player no doubts. Many thanks to your club for the loan, also Jordan Lilley and others.

All the best for the play-offs (I long since buried my father's gun...) :lol:
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:28 pm
Bang User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8713
Location: LDZ
He'll probably be at Fev for the whole of next season
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:49 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27238
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Could do with a few SL games to bring him on a bit more I think. Against the right opposition.

He's come on a lot for us over the year. Started like a house on fire then other teams got to know him and he got targeted. He's come through the other side now.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:40 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5443
Location: Hill Valley
Bang wrote:
He'll probably be at Fev for the whole of next season


I hope he gets some game time for us next year. He looks to already posses the physical attributes and as has been said on here, has held his own against championship opposition this year in a struggling team so has proved he can mix it at that level, lets see if he is ready for the step up.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:58 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8720
Location: Leeds
I'd play him until Galloway is fit, and then loan him out.
Re: Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:11 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1097
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I'd play him until Galloway is fit, and then loan him out.


If Galloway returns in the same timeframe as his previous injury then he'll be back pretty much at the start of the season.

