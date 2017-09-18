Hi guys, from a grateful Bull's fan.I guess many of you will already know what an absolute diamond in the making you have in that young man, but if you didn't you do now. He's been backwards and forwards during his loan deals but has always been superb and given his all. He's already a top bloke and he'll be a top player no doubts. Many thanks to your club for the loan, also Jordan Lilley and others.All the best for the play-offs (I long since buried my father's gun...)