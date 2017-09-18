WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mikolaj Oledzki

Mikolaj Oledzki
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:13 pm
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9622
Location: Bradbados
Hi guys, from a grateful Bull's fan.

I guess many of you will already know what an absolute diamond in the making you have in that young man, but if you didn't you do now. He's been backwards and forwards during his loan deals but has always been superb and given his all. He's already a top bloke and he'll be a top player no doubts. Many thanks to your club for the loan, also Jordan Lilley and others.

All the best for the play-offs (I long since buried my father's gun...) :lol:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Users browsing this forum: chapylad, cosworth, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Joshheff90, King Whino, krisleeds, Les Norton, malcadele, Rhinoshaund III, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, WF Rhino and 285 guests

