Was gobsmacked at the Halifax game to see the latest example of cheating.



Each time we scored and Fax went to kick off, their water carrier squirted water on the ball presumably to make the ball more difficult to catch, thankfully to no avail.



This was very blatant and right in front of the ref Mr Kendall who simply ignored it.



The water carrier thought it was very funny when the crowd had a go at him.



Not the most serious matter, but just another example of the rubbish to add to the play acting etc that is ruining our game.



I'd say if that WAS the case, then it backfired on them, as they lost a lot of ball when on attack.

I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.



charlie caroli wrote: I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.



But how much do we have to live with? It's a fine line between gamesmanship and cheating (if theres a line at all). Things like feigning injury is just outright cheating, and players / coaches using previous injuries and player welfare to their advantage.



But how much do we have to live with? It's a fine line between gamesmanship and cheating (if theres a line at all). Things like feigning injury is just outright cheating, and players / coaches using previous injuries and player welfare to their advantage.

I'd say pouring water on the ball before a kick off is just taking the p*ss and the ref could just stamp it out by making them kick off with a different ball.

Wouldn't that be classed as interfering with play



charlie caroli wrote: I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.

WHY ??





WHY ?? WHY ?? charlie caroli

Markski55 wrote: WHY ??

Why?Because if the truth was known most teams do , some get away with it some don't. One classic example is the 1971 Challenge Cup Final,when Syd Hynes was sent off,Murphy has never admitted it and never will but there are reports of him winking as he was carried from the field.

Why?Because if the truth was known most teams do , some get away with it some don't. One classic example is the 1971 Challenge Cup Final,when Syd Hynes was sent off,Murphy has never admitted it and never will but there are reports of him winking as he was carried from the field.I know a very famous RL personality who told me it goes on a lot, I can't see it ever being stopped,another word for it is bending the rules,every Ref interprets a game to his own opinion,and Clubs like HKR saying they had injury problems for the Cats game.Course they did.



charlie caroli wrote:

I know a very famous RL personality who told me it goes on a lot, I can't see it ever being stopped,another word for it is bending the rules,every Ref interprets a game to his own opinion,and Clubs like HKR saying they had injury problems for the Cats game.Course they did. Why?Because if the truth was known most teams do , some get away with it some don't. One classic example is the 1971 Challenge Cup Final,when Syd Hynes was sent off,Murphy has never admitted it and never will but there are reports of him winking as he was carried from the field.I know a very famous RL personality who told me it goes on a lot, I can't see it ever being stopped,another word for it is bending the rules,every Ref interprets a game to his own opinion,and



So that's why Masoe went back home - it was the only place he could get treatment for his 'injury'!



