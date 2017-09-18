WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Yet another example of cheating.

Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:03 pm
Markski55
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 132
Was gobsmacked at the Halifax game to see the latest example of cheating.

Each time we scored and Fax went to kick off, their water carrier squirted water on the ball presumably to make the ball more difficult to catch, thankfully to no avail.

This was very blatant and right in front of the ref Mr Kendall who simply ignored it.

The water carrier thought it was very funny when the crowd had a go at him.

Not the most serious matter, but just another example of the rubbish to add to the play acting etc that is ruining our game.
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:16 pm
joanne callotte
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 4:53 pm
Posts: 8740
I'd say if that WAS the case, then it backfired on them, as they lost a lot of ball when on attack.
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:54 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11627
Location: blackpool tower circus
I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:11 pm
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Landan
charlie caroli wrote:
I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.


But how much do we have to live with? It's a fine line between gamesmanship and cheating (if theres a line at all). Things like feigning injury is just outright cheating, and players / coaches using previous injuries and player welfare to their advantage.

I'd say pouring water on the ball before a kick off is just taking the p*ss and the ref could just stamp it out by making them kick off with a different ball.
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:58 pm
RoyBoy29
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 652
Wouldn't that be classed as interfering with play
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:07 pm
Markski55
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 132
charlie caroli wrote:
I wouldn't call it cheating, more gamesmanship,like time wasting and feigning injury after a tackle to slow the game down, it happens,we have to live with it.



WHY ??
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:38 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11627
Location: blackpool tower circus
Markski55 wrote:
WHY ??

Why?Because if the truth was known most teams do , some get away with it some don't. One classic example is the 1971 Challenge Cup Final,when Syd Hynes was sent off,Murphy has never admitted it and never will but there are reports of him winking as he was carried from the field.
I know a very famous RL personality who told me it goes on a lot, I can't see it ever being stopped,another word for it is bending the rules,every Ref interprets a game to his own opinion,and Clubs like HKR saying they had injury problems for the Cats game.Course they did. :wink:
Re: Yet another example of cheating.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:03 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9854
Location: Deep in Leytherland
charlie caroli wrote:
Why?Because if the truth was known most teams do , some get away with it some don't. One classic example is the 1971 Challenge Cup Final,when Syd Hynes was sent off,Murphy has never admitted it and never will but there are reports of him winking as he was carried from the field.
I know a very famous RL personality who told me it goes on a lot, I can't see it ever being stopped,another word for it is bending the rules,every Ref interprets a game to his own opinion,and Clubs like HKR saying they had injury problems for the Cats game.Course they did. :wink:


So that's why Masoe went back home - it was the only place he could get treatment for his 'injury'! :wink:

On the subject of wetting the ball - it patently didn't work. For just about the first time this season, we never seemed troubled by an opposition kick off. To keep doing it was somewhat futile - a bit like our occasional tactic of aiming our kick offs at the same opposition player, in the knowledge that he might drop one in twenty!

