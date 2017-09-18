Was gobsmacked at the Halifax game to see the latest example of cheating.



Each time we scored and Fax went to kick off, their water carrier squirted water on the ball presumably to make the ball more difficult to catch, thankfully to no avail.



This was very blatant and right in front of the ref Mr Kendall who simply ignored it.



The water carrier thought it was very funny when the crowd had a go at him.



Not the most serious matter, but just another example of the rubbish to add to the play acting etc that is ruining our game.