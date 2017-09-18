|
I find the emphatic victory by the team over the weekend as utterly shameful. It is the biggest two-fingered salute, to the coach (legend), the club, the fans and the town.
Having watched this gang of layabouts on a number of times this season I can only point to Ryan Atkins as a player who has shown consistent effort and quality in those games. The rest have been nothing short of disgraceful. Hence why the 60 odd nil victory against a team of similar quality to London and Halifax following the removal of the coach is absolutely bizarre and quite frankly shameful.
I would recommend a major clear out of the playing staff in the close season starting with Lineham a player as uninspiring I have ever seen at the club (the only exception being Paul Marquet). Does this man have anything about him whatsoever???
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:07 am
get a grip. Rylands could have done a job on Fev and they've folded.
More like Wire have found their playing level to me. Fev have managed 1 point I six games. that singular point was earnt against London. London have 3 points from 6 games.
I summary Fev are complete and utter dog poop and wire were made to look like superstars.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:13 am
To be honest, i feel as if i have been shafted this season just like all the other Wire fans. The cause i don't know ...lack of team effort , coaching staff at fault or lack of club/board involvement in the shambles. Whatever the problem, timely statements from the club might have helped .
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:21 am
ninearches wrote:
To be honest, i feel as if i have been shafted this season just like all the other Wire fans. The cause i don't know ...lack of team effort , coaching staff at fault or lack of club/board involvement in the shambles. Whatever the problem, timely statements from the club might have helped .
Well look at it this way, virtually all of this season has been a poop sandwich, with bread made of this blow out at fev and the broncos game.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:26 am
I do wonder what happened after the Broncos game as we were exceptional that game.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:45 pm
Yes but we were awful pre-season and away at Cats. The signs were there before the Broncos game, it's just that the WCS game was a reason for the players to get excited.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:47 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Well look at it this way, virtually all of this season has been a poop sandwich, with bread made of this blow out at fev and the broncos game.
Just thought this this morning...
Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:23 pm
Well being a glass half full kind of guy, I like to think everybody has put their problems / differences to one side and decided to give TS a decent send off, a send off he deserves. Yes the opposition was not Brisbane but it's a nice thought. Left's hope for more of the same against KR at the weekend
Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:18 pm
The Railwayman wrote:
Well being a glass half full kind of guy, I like to think everybody has put their problems / differences to one side and decided to give TS a decent send off, a send off he deserves. Yes the opposition was not Brisbane but it's a nice thought. Left's hope for more of the same against KR at the weekend
In saying that you are implying that the team gave less than 100% in the previous games (or worst still purposefully played under par). This is exactly what the O/P was referring to.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:50 am
Wires71 wrote:
I do wonder what happened after the Broncos game as we were exceptional that game.
Only for forty minutes though....
