Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:35 am
York 79

Joined: Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:25 pm
Posts: 1
I find the emphatic victory by the team over the weekend as utterly shameful. It is the biggest two-fingered salute, to the coach (legend), the club, the fans and the town.
Having watched this gang of layabouts on a number of times this season I can only point to Ryan Atkins as a player who has shown consistent effort and quality in those games. The rest have been nothing short of disgraceful. Hence why the 60 odd nil victory against a team of similar quality to London and Halifax following the removal of the coach is absolutely bizarre and quite frankly shameful.
I would recommend a major clear out of the playing staff in the close season starting with Lineham a player as uninspiring I have ever seen at the club (the only exception being Paul Marquet). Does this man have anything about him whatsoever???

York 79
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:07 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1333
get a grip. Rylands could have done a job on Fev and they've folded.

More like Wire have found their playing level to me. Fev have managed 1 point I six games. that singular point was earnt against London. London have 3 points from 6 games.

I summary Fev are complete and utter dog poop and wire were made to look like superstars.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:13 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3306
Location: newton-le-willows
To be honest, i feel as if i have been shafted this season just like all the other Wire fans. The cause i don't know ...lack of team effort , coaching staff at fault or lack of club/board involvement in the shambles. Whatever the problem, timely statements from the club might have helped .
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:21 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35429
Location: "The cuss i will?"
ninearches wrote:
To be honest, i feel as if i have been shafted this season just like all the other Wire fans. The cause i don't know ...lack of team effort , coaching staff at fault or lack of club/board involvement in the shambles. Whatever the problem, timely statements from the club might have helped .



Well look at it this way, virtually all of this season has been a poop sandwich, with bread made of this blow out at fev and the broncos game.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:26 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8960
I do wonder what happened after the Broncos game as we were exceptional that game.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:45 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 341
Location: Dubai
Yes but we were awful pre-season and away at Cats. The signs were there before the Broncos game, it's just that the WCS game was a reason for the players to get excited.
Re: Shameful!!!
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:47 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Sunny Southport
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Well look at it this way, virtually all of this season has been a poop sandwich, with bread made of this blow out at fev and the broncos game.

Just thought this this morning...
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Return to Warrington Wolves




