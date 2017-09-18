I find the emphatic victory by the team over the weekend as utterly shameful. It is the biggest two-fingered salute, to the coach (legend), the club, the fans and the town.

Having watched this gang of layabouts on a number of times this season I can only point to Ryan Atkins as a player who has shown consistent effort and quality in those games. The rest have been nothing short of disgraceful. Hence why the 60 odd nil victory against a team of similar quality to London and Halifax following the removal of the coach is absolutely bizarre and quite frankly shameful.

I would recommend a major clear out of the playing staff in the close season starting with Lineham a player as uninspiring I have ever seen at the club (the only exception being Paul Marquet). Does this man have anything about him whatsoever???



York 79