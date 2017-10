Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I for one am excited to finally play the Cougars in a competitive fixture! Don't think we have had the pleasure since before SL and can't remember ever drawing you in the Challenge Cup?

We were relegated from Div 1 in 1976 I think so that would have been the last league meeting.I have a recollection of us losing to you in a cup competition maybe late 70s early 80s, but nothing after that bar the pre-season stuff