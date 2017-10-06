WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:28 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Hello Trouble! wrote:
We have a League One Squads thread over on the Cougars forum if you need to familarise yourself with any of the names in the third tier.

Here's the link: viewtopic.php?f=31&t=608984

See you next season!


I for one am excited to finally play the Cougars in a competitive fixture! Don't think we have had the pleasure since before SL and can't remember ever drawing you in the Challenge Cup?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:33 pm
DILLIGAF User avatar
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I for one am excited to finally play the Cougars in a competitive fixture! Don't think we have had the pleasure since before SL and can't remember ever drawing you in the Challenge Cup?


With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:58 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
DILLIGAF wrote:
With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.


The guys an embarrssment. I mean he could say its his personal account, views are his own etc. But he even uses Keighleys platform to air his pathetic views!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:59 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
DILLIGAF wrote:
With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.


Agreed. He is an absolute joke. Shame really. I have a real soft spot for the Cougars after being there on scholarship when Jason Demetriou was the head coach. Really implemented some great foundations at the club. Don't get me wrong the scholarship system was poor at the time but he brought on the reserve grade well at the time with some very good coaches.

Love Cougar Park, especially the atmosphere when the Bulls are in town. Shame they aren't a Championship club anymore like but very much looking forward to the home and away games against them!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:10 pm
Bullseye User avatar
I'll be getting a freebie ticket if we have to go to Cougar Park. Certainly not giving them any money.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:30 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
DILLIGAF wrote:
With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.


Whilst Mr. Chapman is in probably the worst case for a long time (certainly for an actual club representative), he's by no means the only one. We've had so much Anti Bradford abuse from fans especially (and no doubt other club officials, although I couldn't say that for sure) over the last 20 years from them that it's unreal. Whether they're justified in it or not is obviously another debate (I'm sure they feel they are, I'm sure we feel they're not), but if they think they can do nothing but throw abuse at us for 20 years and then want us to turn up in numbers and swell their gates and bank account, I for one won't be partaking. Same reason I very rarely go to Halifax, although they haven't been quite as bad as the Cougars. I for one would happily get behind a campaign for absolutely none of our fans to go to Cougar Park next season for those very reasons. Spend your money at other clubs who haven't spent two decades slagging us off.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:30 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Ethan Ryan confirmed

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50299/ryan-re-signs-a-two-year-contract-extension
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:32 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
I notice the Bulls article says that Ethan is the 14th player to commit his future to the Bulls for next season. From that, you assume that maybe Ashley Gibson & Lee Smith haven't actually committed after all yet. Even then, I still count 15. Maybe Hallas hasn't actually committed either? Have the Bulls themselves actually announced him or was it just that T&A article that people assumed it from?

Or of course the dipsh*t in charge of the website can't count. Which is probably the most likely explanation.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:46 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Very excited to see how the Oakes/Ryan patrnership will flourish over the next 2 years.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:36 am
Duckman User avatar
DILLIGAF wrote:
With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.


:lol: that would be the Keighley poster from page 1 of this thread then, his twitter ID is in his sig.

Looking at the team list on this forum for League 1 just beings home the reality of 2018 if there is to be no restructure, and how few fans league 1 has with only a notable couple of clubs the exception. We really do need to be getting ourselves out of the third tier asap, and the squad is coming together well so far.
