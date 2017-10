Bulls Boy 2011

Here's the link:



I for one am excited to finally play the Cougars in a competitive fixture! Don't think we have had the pleasure since before SL and can't remember ever drawing you in the Challenge Cup?

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth DILLIGAF

With a bit of luck, by the time we play them, that unprofessional bellend "Head of Operations" of theirs will have been silenced, otherwise he'll turn his anti-Bradford bile into overload on social media and make his otherwise good club look very amateur.

The guys an embarrssment. I mean he could say its his personal account, views are his own etc. But he even uses Keighleys platform to air his pathetic views!

Agreed. He is an absolute joke. Shame really. I have a real soft spot for the Cougars after being there on scholarship when Jason Demetriou was the head coach. Really implemented some great foundations at the club. Don't get me wrong the scholarship system was poor at the time but he brought on the reserve grade well at the time with some very good coaches.



Agreed. He is an absolute joke. Shame really. I have a real soft spot for the Cougars after being there on scholarship when Jason Demetriou was the head coach. Really implemented some great foundations at the club. Don't get me wrong the scholarship system was poor at the time but he brought on the reserve grade well at the time with some very good coaches.

Love Cougar Park, especially the atmosphere when the Bulls are in town. Shame they aren't a Championship club anymore like but very much looking forward to the home and away games against them!

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Bullseye

