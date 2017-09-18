WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad

2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:19 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 27341
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Confirmed signings for 2018

We can add to this as we go along but so far only putting in those actually properly confirmed and the contract expiry date:

Liam Kirk – 2019
Ross Oakes – 2019
Oliver Wilson – 2020
Evan Hodgson – 2020
Reiss Butterworth – 2020
Dane Chisholm – 2019
Ross Peltier - 2019
Elliott Minchella - 2019
Sam Hallas - 2019
Joe Keyes - 2019
Ashley Gibson - 2018
Lee Smith - 2018
Vila Halafihi - 2019
Matt Garside - 2019
Brandon Pickersgill - 2019
Josh Rickett - 2019
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:48 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011
Posts: 4814
Good to see no one year contracts. 3 years for the young lads is fantastic. Chisholm, Oakes & Butterworth were all in my top 3 wish list to sign-on. So over the moon so far.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:21 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2813
Location: No longer Bradford
It's mentioned in Chisholm's piece here that "We've got players like Lee Smith and Ashley Gibson", so looks like their contracts stand.

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50231/chisholms-here-to-stay
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:20 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 27341
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Will try and get confirmation on that.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:00 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013
Posts: 2813
Location: No longer Bradford
James Deighton just announced Peltier signed a new 2 year contract

Edit: Bulls announced it too now
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:14 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 27341
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Updated with Rickett and Pickersgill.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:37 pm
dddooommm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009
Posts: 3141
The 2018 squad is coming along nicely.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:38 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016
Posts: 1160
Location: Waiting
dddooommm wrote:
The 2018 squad is coming along nicely.

Also the 2019 squad as most people have signed for 18 and 19
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:35 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016
Posts: 1160
Location: Waiting
Derek Beaumont just confirmed Ethan Ryan staying at Bulls.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:37 am
Hello Trouble!
Joined: Thu Apr 25, 2013
Posts: 467
Location: Keighley
