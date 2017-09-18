Bullseye

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Bullseye

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty



Confirmed signings for 2018



We can add to this as we go along but so far only putting in those actually properly confirmed and the contract expiry date:



Liam Kirk – 2019

Ross Oakes – 2019

Oliver Wilson – 2020

Evan Hodgson – 2020

Reiss Butterworth – 2020

Dane Chisholm – 2019

Ross Peltier - 2019

Elliott Minchella - 2019

Sam Hallas - 2019

Joe Keyes - 2019

Ashley Gibson - 2018

Lee Smith - 2018

Vila Halafihi - 2019

Matt Garside - 2019

Brandon Pickersgill - 2019

Josh Rickett - 2019

Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am

Posts: 4809

Good to see no one year contracts. 3 years for the young lads is fantastic. Chisholm, Oakes & Butterworth were all in my top 3 wish list to sign-on. So over the moon so far.

HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2810

Location: No longer Bradford





http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50231/chisholms-here-to-stay It's mentioned in Chisholm's piece here that "We've got players like Lee Smith and Ashley Gibson", so looks like their contracts stand.

Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27336

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Will try and get confirmation on that.

HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2810

Location: No longer Bradford

James Deighton just announced Peltier signed a new 2 year contract



Bullseye

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 27336

Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty

Updated with Rickett and Pickersgill.

dddooommm



Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am

Posts: 3140

The 2018 squad is coming along nicely.

RickyF1

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 1158

Location: Waiting

dddooommm wrote: The 2018 squad is coming along nicely.

RickyF1

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm

Posts: 1158

Location: Waiting

Derek Beaumont just confirmed Ethan Ryan staying at Bulls.

