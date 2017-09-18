WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls Squad

Post a reply
2018 Bradford Bulls Squad
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27232
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Confirmed signings for 2018

We can add to this as we go along but so far only putting in those actually properly confirmed and the contract expiry date:

Liam Kirk – 2019
Ross Oakes – 2019
Oliver Wilson – 2020
Evan Hodgson – 2020
Reiss Butterworth – 2020
Dane Chisholm – 2019
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adamant5482, beefy1, billypop, Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, grattanboy, le penguin, Nothus, roger daly, Surely not, thepimp007, zapperbull and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,1612,26176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM